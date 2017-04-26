Digital Heritage Moment: Appalachian Ramps

Appalachian people have dug up and eaten this wild member of the onion family for centuries. Ramps are valued both as a spring tonic and for providing relief from cold symptoms. Their pungent flavor is also used to spice up foods like eggs, potatoes and salad greens. A great deal of ritual surrounds them. Ramp patches discovered in the woods are kept secret to protect annual spring harvests from rival diggers. Ramp-eating contests demonstrate the stamina of the contestants’ stomachs. Their odor is reputed to ooze from one’s breath and pores for days following a meal. If you want to experience the power of ramps for yourself, search out one of the numerous ramp festivals that pop up throughout the mountains in early spring each year.

