Digital Heritage Moment: Cumberland Gap

The Cumberland Gap is an important geographical feature that shaped Southern Appalachia’s history. This V-shaped low pass through the Cumberland Mountains became an important route for western settlement and commerce from northeastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia into Kentucky. First used as a hunting and trading path by Native Americans, it was widened by Daniel Boone into a rough track in 1755 that became known as the Wilderness Road. It was a crucial military objective during the Civil War. In 1908 a hardtop road was built through the Gap; in 1996 the road was improved to a four-lane highway with a tunnel. The Gap became part of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in 1940 and today attracts many visitors who enjoy its displays of natural and cultural history.

