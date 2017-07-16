Digital Heritage Moment: Pisgah National Forest

Pisgah National Forest, founded in 1916, covers much of North Carolina’s northwestern mountains. Pisgah was the first national forest created from purchased land rather than from the public domain. Many of its half-million acres were purchased from the widow of the Biltmore Estate’s creator, George W. Vanderbilt.

Its name comes from its landmark feature, Mount Pisgah, on the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Asheville, which in turn was named for the mountain from which Moses saw the Promised Land. The Forest includes such notable attractions as the Linville Gorge and Falls and the Cradle of Forestry, the site of America’s first school of forestry. Pisgah offers a wide variety of outdoor pleasures including outstanding hunting and fishing, excellent hiking and camping, and 138 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

Digital Heritage Moments are produced at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. To learn more, visit digitalheritage.org. You may also hear Digital Heritage Moments each weekday on radio stations WKSF-FM, WWCU-FM, WMXFAM, WPEK-AM and WWNC-AM.