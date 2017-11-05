Kris Watson Interiors

Kris Watson, an allied ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) interior designer, grew up in a family of artists and creatives in Charleston, SC. Interior design has truly been a lifelong passion for her—she has memories of renovating her dollhouse as a child. She moved to Asheville in 2003 and attended Western Carolina University’s School of Interior Design. She was a summer intern to Kathryn Long, ASID, at Ambiance Interiors and worked on high-end homes and restaurants at Alchemy Design Studio for almost three years.

This past spring, she decided to strike out on her own. “I couldn’t ignore the encouragement of clients who appreciated my attention to detail, strong communication and people skills and creative eye for design,” Watson says.

She doesn’t sell her clients a preconceived style, but rather listens to clients’ needs and works to enhance their existing style. “My objective is to give results that exceed their expectations,” she says.

For more information, call Kris Watson at 828.778.4602 or visit kriswatsoninteriors.com. She can also be found on Facebook, Houzz, Instagram and Pinterest.