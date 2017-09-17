The Laurel Wins Best Free Pub Again!

Another of Asheville’s free publications, Mountain Xpress puts on an annual poll to find out more about who we are and what we value in Western North Carolina. Every year since 2011, The Laurel of Asheville has won in the category: Best Free Publication Other Than Xpress. These consecutive wins place The Laurel among the Mountain Xpress Hall of Famers.

“The Laurel has been serving our community for 13 years, watching it grow and nurturing its art and culture,” says Jerry Johnson, publisher. “We are very proud to have won this accolade for so many years. Now serving more than 12 counties, we look forward to continued success.”

The Laurel of Asheville is located at 110 Executive Park on the corner of College and Charlotte streets in Asheville. Reach us at 828.670.7503.