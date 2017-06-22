Ooh La La Curiosity Market Returns

The 6th annual Ooh La La Curiosity Market will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown’s Pritchard Park through the end of September. The market raises funds for Animal Haven, a no-kill shelter in East Asheville.

“The typical market day is a bustling, intimate menagerie of local artists and musicians—featuring everything from paintings, clothing, jewelry and pottery to tarot card readings, woodcarvings, candles, perfumes and more,” says Chelsea Morning, founder of the market and owner of The Curiosity Shoppe in Black Mountain. “I wanted a place for local artists to have an affordable, sustainable place to share their work, and the musicians seemed to fit right in.”

Every Saturday offers a new showcase of area talent with 20- some vendors and three musicians playing throughout the afternoon. This seasonal craft market ensures a unique and fun experience, all in the heart of beautiful Downtown Asheville.

“Each market features a raffle basket filled with items from the participating artists. Tickets are $3 each or two for $5. All proceeds from the baskets and donations directly support Animal Haven,” says Morning. “Its work to alleviate overcrowding in area shelters and provide a refuge for abused and homeless farm animals make it a cherished staple of our community.”

For more information about the market, call The Curiosity Shoppe at 828.669.7467 or visit oohlalacuriositymarket.com. To participate as an artist, e-mail Morning at oohlalacuriositymarket@gmail.com. To learn more about Animal Haven, call 828.299.1635 or visit animalhavenofasheville.org.