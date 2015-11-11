Plough to Pantry Winter Issue to Arrive Mid-December

Have you seen the Fall edition of our sister publication, Plough to Pantry? Readers are calling it “fabulous,” “scrumptious,” and “a work of art.” Designed to give voice to our farm-to-table community, Plough to Pantry explores all things related to food and farming, growing and gardening, and, of course, eating and drinking.

The winter issue, which will be out in the middle of December, will spark ideas for garden planning and dreaming, explore the importance of seed saving, and peek inside some of the region’s top spas to see what herbs and oils they use for soaks. The magazine will also look at how our local beef industry is getting it right, shed light on why homemade food tastes better in handmade pottery, and visit some local chefs and restaurants creating special New Year’s culinary experiences.

“We will learn about hoop houses and greenhouses, hear from our culinary correspondents in Europe, and meet an incredible woman who lost 150 pounds because she made the choice to move to Western North Carolina and start a farm,” says Plough to Pantry editor Frances Figart. Highlighted in each quarterly issue are local CSAs, farmers markets, tailgates, nurseries, vineyards and wineries, artisan producers, chefs and restaurants, and a great deal more.

For more information, email Frances Figart at

frances@ploughtopantry.com.