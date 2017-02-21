Personalized Seed Packets

Custom seed packets are becoming a popular gift at weddings, allowing the bride and groom to memorialize their special day in the gardens of friends and family.

True to the creative spirit of Asheville, a local seed company, Sow True Seed, offers these as creatively designed and personalized gifts or mementos of special occasions.

“When thinking about wedding favors, I wanted to tie in the bright spring outdoor feeling of our wedding with my love of flowers,” says recent bride and seed packet

customer Amy Arruda. “My favorite flower has always been the daisy, so for our save-the-dates and invitations, I had my sister, Mary, create a logo with a daisy as the center.”

Amy and her husband, Chris, chose Thumbelina Zinnias from the Sow True Seed catalogue as their seeds. “We liked knowing that our gift was something at least some people were able to put to use rather than just pitch right after the event,” she says.

The front of the packet is a blank slate, so the cover can become any layout of text, logos and images. Sow True Seed offers a seed collection of more than 500 herb, vegetable and flower varieties. The seeds within are open-pollinated, non-GMO and sourced from skilled regional growers and independently owned North American seed producers.

“There is a lot of symbolism in a seed,” says Chris Smith, Sow True Seed’s custom packet designer. “Organizing the art projects can be a bit of a juggling act, but it’s much like

gardening. It feels chaotic, but it’s really quite wonderful.”

Sow True Seed is located at 146 Church Street in Asheville. For more information visit sowtrueseed.com or call 828.254.0708.