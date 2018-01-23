Wedding Essentials: It’s In the Details

With weddings, as with much in life, sometimes it’s the little things that can make all the difference. Here are some of the professionals who can help with all of the details that go into planning the perfect wedding.

Calligraphy

When it comes to expertly lettered invitations and anything else that needs the personal written touch, Asheville’s TEXTure Gallery and Art Bar is the place to go. Owner Manuel Murillo is an internationally known calligrapher, letter artist and teacher with more than 20 years of experience in letter design. Artists need at least three to four weeks for wedding projects, but appreciate as much advance notice as possible. Find TEXTure Gallery and Art Bar on Facebook.

Entertainment

Photographs keep the memories of a wedding and reception alive for years to come. Indulge Images is a premier photo booth for weddings, with actual photographers in the booth. “We help position you and make sure you look your best and we get the perfect shot every time,” says owner Patrice Murillo.

Backgrounds and props are available to personalize photographs, which are available in a variety of sizes and can be printed on site. To find out how Indulge Images can make your day one to remember for you, and your guests too, visit indulgeimages.com.

Flowers

Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse in Sylva can provide everything needed to make the day beautiful and memorable. Ray’s has a seasonally operated greenhouse for plant rental and purchase, and it can provide decorations like arbors, arches and wooden barn doors. Visit the professionals at Ray’s Florist at rayandcoflorist.com.

Photography

Joseph Dix of Joseph Dix Photography brings professionalism and a personal connection to the weddings he captures. “I still, to this day, have a flood of emotions when I look back at photos from my own wedding day,” he says. “My passion for photography allows me to bring to my clients these same emotions.”

Connecting on a personal level with the photographer is one of the best pieces of advice Dix offers to couples. “Take time to meet with your prospective photographer before you make a final decision,” he says. “Your wedding photographer will be by your side documenting moments on one of the most intimate days of your lives. The more comfortable and at ease you feel with your photographer, the better your photos are likely to be.” To learn more, visit on the web at josephdix.com, Facebook at Joseph Dix Photography and Instagram @jdixphoto.

Transportation

Leap Frog Tours in Waynesville opened for business just before Christmas in 2016, offering tours and transportation services. In 2017, they provided services for more than a dozen weddings, including airport shuttles; one-way or round-trip transportation for the bridal party and guests to and from wedding venues; custom excursion activities for bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal parties and wedding guests; and creative proposals, elopements and honeymoons.

“Brides and grooms put a huge amount of effort into selecting a beautiful venue, gorgeous flowers and great food and beverages,” says Ann Smith, co-owner with Kim Turpin. “Often, transportation services are an afterthought. Quite often, providing safe, reliable transportation services can be the final touch to make sure that guests have a great time at the wedding, especially if they aren’t familiar with the area.”

The first year of providing transportation services for weddings on top of their tours and other services was a busy one. “Some weddings were so complex,” Smith says, “it was enough to make our heads spin. However, we pulled off every event without a hitch, handled every curve ball and took care of our brides and grooms in high style.”

To learn more, visit Leap Frog Tours at 419 North Haywood Street in Waynesville, call 828.246.6777 or see leapfrogtours.com. Find them also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In Jackson County, High Country Travel provides limousine service and transportation options for groups of all sizes. Their vehicles are also handicapped accessible. For more information, call 828.506.3463.

Spa Services

A few hours at the spa may be in order as preparation for the wedding day or as a way of relaxing before the big day arrives.

Skin Spa Asheville is a boutique spa located inside the Haywood Park Hotel in downtown Asheville, with valet parking available. Treatments can be booked online and include waxing, makeup application, body treatments, nail care and lash enhancements. A full selection of products is also available. To learn more, visit skinspaasheville.com.

Partnering with Skin Spa Asheville is Mountain Radiance, which offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures and skin care services for the greater Western North Carolina area. Together, the two provide “all the services needed to achieve the highest quality non-surgical cosmetic improvement” including Botox treatments, laser hair removal and laser skin rejuvenation. Find Mountain Radiance at mountainradiance.com.