Wedding Venue: Hidden River Events

After 20 years of officiating at weddings, Jeanne Sommer felt that she knew a bit about the business—including what makes a beautiful wedding spot—when she opened Hidden River Events ten years ago. This 17-acre farm along the banks of the Swannanoa River offers panoramic mountain views as well as convenience to Asheville and Black Mountain.

“One of the nicest compliments we have had,” she says, “was from a couple who said they felt like guests at their own wedding.”

What began as a venue has now become a wedding destination with all-inclusive packages for up to 350 guests, specials for small weddings of fewer than 50 people and onsite housing for up to 50 guests. When couples book a date, a planning website guides them step-by-step through the process.

Hidden River Events is the ideal place, Sommer says, for couples who “are outdoorsy, love nature, love Asheville and the mountains” and who seek a low-stress engagement and wedding day.

Hidden River Events is located at 30 Hidden River Drive in Swannanoa. To learn more visit hiddenriverevents.com or call 828.333.3401.