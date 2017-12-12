4th Annual New Year’s Resolution Run Adds 10-Mile Route

At 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, runners will gather in downtown Asheville’s Pack Square to take part in the 4th Annual New Year’s Resolution Run 5K Run/Walk. In addition to the 5K, race organizers have added a 10-mile route that takes runners through north Asheville, the Beaver Lake area and downtown. “The 10-mile run was added to give endurance runners an opportunity to run a distance event on the first day of the year,” says race organizer Daphne Kirkwood. Runners who finish their 10 miles will receive a complimentary, commemorative medal.

Kirkwood says the Resolution Run has become a holiday tradition for many families. “The race provides a healthy opportunity for those that want to start the New Year off on the right foot,” she says. “There is something to be said about completing the year’s first goal with friends and family. It is a way to support each other through the holidays by encouraging each other to run, walk and train, even when the holiday season is very busy.” Groups of three or more receive a 20 percent discount when they register for the race together.

The charity partners for this year’s Resolution Run are the YMCA of Western North Carolina, the iDream Athletes Foundation and Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM), who will be hosting a shoe drive during packet pick-up and on race day. All attendees are encouraged to bring tennis shoes to donate in support of WCRM’s annual Foot Care Clinic.

Registration for the race starts at $35. For more information or to volunteer to help out with the race, email website@idaph.net or visit idaph.net/events/resolution-run-5k.