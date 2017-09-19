Attend the Dreamers’ Ball at OM Sanctuary

OM Sanctuary’s inaugural Annual Masquerade Dreamers’ Ball fundraiser takes place on Saturday, September 30, at 7 p.m. at the 54-acre OM Sanctuary in Asheville. The themed event will celebrate the element of fire and feature fire jugglers, stilt walkers and live music from global musician River Guerguerian, Free Planet Radio’s Chris Rosser and local vocalist Kat Williams. Handmade elixirs and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tokens, provided with each event pass and available for purchase, may be redeemed for elixirs, holistic treatments, massage and intuitive readings.

A keynote address delivered by Ozioma Egwuonwu, CEO of BurnBright International and founder of World Dream Day, will highlight the evening. Egwuonwu has given motivational addresses to numerous organizations, including the United Nations.

Guests will have an opportunity to bid on auction packages valued up to $5,000, including a five-day personalized wellness immersion for two at OM Sanctuary. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit OM Sanctuary’s continued growth, campus restoration, program development and community outreach. This growth includes construction of a 1,500-square-foot program space scheduled to break ground this year.

“It is heartwarming to invite the community to become harbingers to OM Sanctuary’s first annual fundraising drive,” says sanctuary founder and president Shelli Stanback. “So much has transpired over the past five years since the sanctuary’s inception and those initial years of discovery, development and facility recovery.”

OM Sanctuary is located at 87 Richmond Hill Drive. Event passes begin at $55. VIP passes and sponsorships are also available. Learn more at omsanctuary.org.