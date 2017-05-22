Borning In and Borning Out by Marnie Muller

By Gina Malone

Written and illustrated by Marnie Muller, Borning In and Borning Out seeks to engage those so young they are listening to its words read aloud by a loved one as well as those who have lived long lives. “I am finding out that readers of all ages are loving the book,” Muller says.

The book “offers a unique invitation to reflect in a creative, meaningful way about our human life process,” she says. Readers are asked to consider their own births and deaths as part of a “larger life cycle.” At the same time, they are reminded of such simple truths as this one: “Only you can greet the rest of the universe from the place where you stand.”

Muller says that the idea for the book came to her when her father was dying and she needed a way to help her nieces and nephews understand. “Bringing forth this ‘simple’ book,” she says, “became a very extraordinary journey!”

A Spanish edition will come out this summer, with Russian, Japanese and Portuguese editions to follow. Donations are helping the book to be provided to schools, hospitals and hospices.

Borning In and Borning Out, spirituality/psychology, 2016, softcover, $14.99, by Marnie Muller and published by HeartWisdom Publishers, Leicester, North Carolina