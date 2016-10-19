Fundraiser for the Hope Chest for Women

Raising Hope for Women with Cancer

Surviving cancer is a journey of fortitude, courage and hope. The Hope Chest for Women, a local safety net for women with breast and gynecological cancer, will honor the journey with an upbeat fundraiser to meet area needs.

The Here’s Hope Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the major annual fundraiser for the nonprofit. The event raises about 70 percent of its yearly funds to assist women undergoing cancer treatment. Funds pay directly for medicine, doctors’ visits, electricity, rent and transportation.

“If women are experiencing economic barriers to continued care, we will assist them,” says Sara Laws, director. Since 2003, The Hope Chest has helped more than 1,000 individuals. “We have given out an estimated $200,000 since we started giving direct bill-pay assistance.”

Many patients need critical support and often can’t find assistance elsewhere. “Many of the women are desperate,” says Denise Goodson, the group’s spokesperson.

Goodson happens to be someone who received help from The Hope Chest. After overcoming breast cancer in 2011, she was inspired to volunteer.

“I heard so many stories—much worse than mine—of fear, desperation and need,” Goodson says. “These women often have to choose whether they will pay their mortgage or buy medicine or food.”

The organization serves 22 western counties from northern Ashe County to southern Cherokee County. To qualify, women only need to document they are undergoing treatment.

For the fundraiser, Ingles Chef’s Kitchen is donating lunch. Asheville Outlets is providing fashions for the models—all cancer survivors. A raffle and silent auction includes Biltmore Estate passes, jewelry, art and more.

For tickets to the Here’s Hope event at the Asheville Event Center, visit hopechestforwomen.org. Tickets are $50 each. Tables for eight are $400. Sponsorships are also available. Call 828.708.3017 to learn more.