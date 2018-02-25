Fundraiser for Our VOICE to Feature Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart will share her story of survival at a fundraiser for Our VOICE, the rape and crisis prevention center of Buncombe County. “In addition to our commitment to supporting survivors right here in Buncombe County, we are also committed to bringing voices of hope and healing to our community,” says Angélica Reza Wind, executive director of Our VOICE. The event, presented by Native Kitchen & Social Pub and Symmetry Financial Group, will be held on International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Mission Health/A-B Tech Conference Center.

Smart was abducted in 2002 at the age of 14 and held prisoner for nine months in one of the country’s most publicized child abduction cases. After her rescue, her testimonial was integral in the conviction of her captor. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller My Story, and is releasing a new book this year titled Where There’s Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up. In 2011, she founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation. “Elizabeth Smart is a nationally recognized survivor and a champion for all people whose lives have been impacted by violence,” says Wind. “Her message is one that our community needs: that hope and healing after sexual trauma is possible.”

Tickets to the event are $25 for general admission, $10 for students and $100 for VIP, which includes a champagne reception and “meet and greet” with Smart. The Mission Health/A-B Tech Community College Conference Center is located at 16 Victoria Road on the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College campus in Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ourvoicenc.org.