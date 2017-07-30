Although her background was in real estate and interior design, Jeannine Sowers had personal insight into spas. Her husband Joel’s real estate development career took them all over the world.

“Because of my personal medical history, I was a frequent spa-goer, seeking pain relief,” she says. “I was lucky enough to enjoy spas in some of the world’s most famous locations, such as the Thermes Marin Monte-Carlo.

Sowers applied her acquired knowledge of spa features and best practices when she and Joel purchased Fusions Spa in Sylva in 2012.

“The level of service we provide,” she says, “rivals top spas I have visited. We strive to exceed the client’s expectations, and we make sure they leave with a wonderful experience, eager to return.”

Fusions Spa and Wellness is located at 714 W. Main Street in downtown Sylva. Hours are Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours are available for special groups and private appointments. To learn more, visit fusionsspa.com, call 828.631.0232 or find Fusions on Facebook.