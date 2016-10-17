An Essential Guide to Back Pain Relief

Lillah Schwartz believes pain-free living is possible through yoga, and she’s sharing her techniques in a new book Healing Our Backs with Yoga: An Essential Guide to Back Pain Relief.

Yoga helped Schwartz after a horseback riding accident as a teen, and she went on to study and teach yoga. Through her journey, she designed yoga classes specifically for back care. “The underlying condition may still be there,” she says. “Whether that ever manifests as pain or discomfort is another question. That depends on our movement choices.”

The 196-page illustrated guidebook released in June is a step-by-step manual that targets common problem areas: hips, lower back and neck/shoulders. Sequences of poses are described and illustrated with color photos.

Last December, Dan March of Asheville took her class after neck injuries left his arm tingling and sometimes numb. “She didn’t say, ‘I can cure you.’ She said, ‘I can help you,’” March recalls.

Four months later, March stopped taking ibuprofen and seeking doctors. “I don’t really have the dire problems that I was having.”

A presentation on “Healing Our Backs with Yoga” will be held October 19 from 7:30–9 p.m. at One Center Yoga, 120 Coxe Avenue, in Asheville. The event is $25 and includes a copy of the book. A six-week back care class begins at the center on October 26. For more information, visit yogawithlillah.com.