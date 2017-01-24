The Hearing Center of Asheville works to improve the quality of life of our community members. Naturally, many people experience hearing loss, but because the process is typically so gradual, most fail to notice until the impact has become substantial.

“I have always had an interest in music and sound, in particular regarding how sound shapes our world and experiences,” says Dr. Christopher Hamilton, who’s been operating the center for the last ten years. “Audiology allows me to apply my love of music and sound in a helping profession, working with people and bringing a broader experience and improved quality to their daily lives.”

The deterioration of such a vital sense can unknowingly cause communication problems and adversely affect work and personal relationships. “The impact and disconnect that hearing loss brings is insidious, not fully realized by the individual,” says Dr. Hamilton. “As hearing diminishes (due to age, disease or injury) our individual world shrinks, limiting experiences to a smaller and smaller bubble.”

It can be intimidating to face the internal changes and potential financial impacts of treating hearing loss. Hamilton and Dr. Lauren Haddin provide a relaxed environment in their center that encourages patients of all lifestyles to regain their freedom, independence and comfort.

“There are so many great options today that nobody should have to live with untreated hearing loss,” says Hamilton. “We combine our technical expertise with personalized care and advanced training in a warm and welcoming environment. Our goal is to make sure that everyone who comes to see us knows we are here to help them hear their best.”

