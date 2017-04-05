Holistic Health: Fusions Spa and Wellness

By Gina Malone

When Jeannine Sowers set out to create an indulgent spa experience in Sylva, she had the advantage of having been a frequent spa visitor herself for years. “I learned many spa features and best practices in some of the high-end resorts from Hawaii to the East Coast,” she says, and in a few world-famous locations as well.

She and husband Joel purchased Fusions Healing Center and Spa in 2012, and changed the name to Fusions Spa and Wellness to reflect “the additional treatments and the direction we were taking the focus of the services.” Last year they moved the business to a historic building in downtown Sylva where a courtyard features comfortable seating and a labyrinth.

“It was designed,” she says of the facility, “in keeping with an ‘organic’ feel and emphasis on the elements of nature. I incorporated branch-framed mirrors, natural rock designed rugs, local photography of mountains and waterfalls and soft natural colors that imbue peace and tranquility.” Healing treatments incorporate these natural elements. Organic products and healthy refreshments are offered as ways to heal body, mind and soul.

Besides nine treatment rooms, wellness and relaxation rooms offer “passive ways of relaxing, chilling and healing the body.” Patrons are welcome to visit the Reflection Tree and “find joy” in clipped-on quotes and suggestions and to leave their gratitude offerings behind for others.

“We offer a truly unplugged experience,” Sowers says. Some of the luxuries include a massaging chair, an infrared inversion therapy table, a eucalyptus steam room, halotherapy, Himalayan salt stones, body scrubs, LED facial masks and foot soaks with reflexology massages. “There are a large variety of choices for making the spa experience renewing, restoring and rejuvenating,” she adds.

A new state-of-the-art fitness studio, featuring Precor equipment, weight machines and kettle balls, is available for members from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Spa memberships, annual or quarterly, are available and have the added benefit of special pricing, invitations to workshops and events and discounts. Monthly events highlight a variety of wellness issues. Their first “formal high tea” in the courtyard in October was to promote breast cancer awareness and to collect donations for a local woman fighting cancer.

“We have a tremendously talented staff of professionals,” says Sowers, “who offer a large variety of modalities. Each therapist has specialty training and continues expanding knowledge and certifications each year.” On staff at various times are massage therapists, a nutritionist, physical trainers, a specialty esthetician, a makeup consultant and a spray tanning expert.

Sowers says she seeks to rival the level of service from the top spas she has visited. “We strive to exceed the client’s expectations and we make sure they leave with a wonderful experience, eager to return.”

Fusions Spa and Wellness is located at 714 West Main Street in downtown Sylva. Hours are Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours are available for special groups and private appointments. To learn more, visit fusionsspa.com, call 828.631.0232 or follow Fusions Spa on Facebook.