Maggie Valley Wellness Offers Healing Environment in Haywood County

The Maggie Valley Wellness Center offers healing—including massage, yoga, skin care, acupuncture, medical massage and nails—in a lovely location with a team of caring professionals.

“When our guests walk in,” says founder Candra Smith, “we want them to feel like they are getting hugged by the beauty of the space, the sound of the creek and the sincerity and sweetness of the staff.”

The 1,700-square-foot facility boasts five treatment rooms, a private yoga space and a waiting area and deck that overlook Jonathan Creek. The location of the wellness center is part of the healing experience.

“When people lose touch with all of the things they identify with, they have the ability to tap into what is left: stillness,” Smith says. “It is in this stillness that healing and transformation occurs. It is in this stillness that the mind is settled, the body is free of pain and we feel a sense of connection to all that is.”

Smith has studied anatomy, the systems of the body and movement therapy for 14 years. She has a degree in exercise science as well as certification as a yoga instructor and a massage therapist. She has continued her education in reflexology, craniosacral therapy and advanced deep therapeutic modalities, and is currently studying Ayurveda at Asheville School of Massage and Yoga.

This month, the center begins offering sliding scale acupuncture and massage as a way to open services to the greater public. Appointments will be scheduled on Wednesdays from 3–7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional programs in coming months include meditation meetings, Ayurvedic nutrition and lifestyle counseling.

Maggie Valley Wellness is located at 461 Moody Farm Road in Maggie Valley, about 30 miles west of Asheville. Sessions are scheduled by appointment, but walk-ins are accepted whenever possible. Winter hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.; Saturday, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment. For more information, visit maggievalleywellness.com.