Allan Zacher grew up in St. Louis where he studied anesthesiology at Washington University. He later became board certified in pain medicine, and practiced non-opioid pain management techniques in Waynesville from 2005 to 2015. “I started Mountain Radiance Medical Spa in 2008,” he says, “because I loved the notion of combining my medical background with the concept of medicine as aesthetic achievement.”

When the opportunity arose to move to the heart of downtown Asheville, Zacher jumped at the chance. “It just feels so vibrant, so alive with activity it is hard to repress a sense of blissful comfort every time I come to work.”

Non-surgical cosmetics give Zacher the opportunity to use laser technologies and state of the art medications to reverse the appearance of age. “I love to focus with laser-like precision on the concerns and desires of my patients in order to achieve their specific goals,” he says.

Mountain Radiance also offers stem cell treatment of arthritis, cosmetic concerns and pain conditions.

Mountain Radiance is located in the Haywood Park Hotel at 46 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit mountainradiance.com or call 828.627.2711.