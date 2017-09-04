The Salt Spa of Asheville and Himalayan Salt Cave Sanctuary

When Ines Clark came to Asheville in 2007 with her husband Brad and their son Ely, she wanted to continue the career in healing arts that began for her in her native Germany. “I was looking for a place where I could put my passion for therapeutic benefits,” she says.

Hearing how popular salt spas were becoming in Germany, “I decided it was something worthwhile,” Clark says. In 2011, the family opened The Salt Spa of Asheville, the first in North Carolina, offering natural healing for those with respiratory ailments as well as providing an environment for deep relaxation. “We have a really nice team of therapists,” she says.

The Clarks built their man-made salt cave themselves, using all natural, environmentally friendly and non-toxic materials, including pristine Himalayan salt. In 2013, they added a second cave with an infrared salt bed. “It was a labor of love,” she says.

The Salt Spa of Asheville is located at 473 Hendersonville Road. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit saltspaasheville.com or call 828.505.1838.