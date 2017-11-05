Skin Spa Asheville

Melissa Markis opened Skin Spa in the summer of 2013, bringing innovative skin care treatments to downtown Asheville. “I consider my spa a spa boutique where we can give personal attention to each customer,” she says. “I like to create an atmosphere where each guest feels like they are the only one there for the day.”

The spa offers oxygen facials, lash lift treatments, nano collagen induction therapy, medical aesthetics and a natural nail spa.

“I’ve worked for Skin Spa for six months, and I love watching my clients’ self confidence grow as their treatments progress,” says aesthetician Deidre Mattingly.

Located inside the beautifully renovated Haywood Park Hotel, the spa is a calming oasis in the heart of busy downtown. “We offer unique products not sold elsewhere,” says Markis, “including my own skin care line of natural and effective skincare and local handcrafted products.”

Skin Spa is located at 1 Battery Park Avenue. For more information, visit skinspaasheville.com or call 828.398.9713.