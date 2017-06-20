Southeast Wise Women’s Herbal Conference Registration Opens

By Banta Whitner

Registration is now open for the 13th annual Southeast Wise Women’s Herbal Conference, set for October 13–15 on the banks of Lake Eden in Black Mountain, NC. “In addition to more than 70 classes on earth-based healing, plant medicine and nutrition, this year’s focus is on all aspects of women’s health,” says Corinna Wood, event founder and master herbalist.

One featured presenter is Aviva Romm, M.D., midwife, herbalist and Yale-trained physician, board certified in Family Medicine and Obstetrics. Dr. Romm’s three-hour intensive on “Overcoming Overwhelm: The Adrenal Thyroid Revolution” explores the foods, supplements and herbs that can help women take back their health in our 24/7 world.

The impressive faculty also includes sound healer Gina Breedlove, Ozain herbalist Sobande Moss-Greer, stone medicine healer Sarah Thomas and well-known local herbalists Ceara Foley and Asia Suler. Classes span the gamut from childbirth to healthy aging, herbalism to hormones, broth making to herbal tonics and tinctures.

“The Wise Woman tradition isn’t just theory,” says Wood. “It’s a practical, sustainable and very attainable lifestyle that empowers all women to be proactive in their health and wholeness.”

In addition to the classes and workshops, the conference offers plant walks, space for yoga, dance and drumming, women’s circles and a vibrant celebration of sisterhood, diversity and earth-based healing.

Who will attend? Women of all ages are invited—daughters, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, beginning and practicing herbalists, health professionals, wildcrafters, gardeners and all those interested in the Wise Woman tradition. Conference attendance is limited to women and girls (boys up to age nine may attend). Special programs for females age ten to 17 nourish a strong self-image and encourage an interactive connection with the natural world.

Accommodations range from camping to bunk houses and day commuters are welcome. Weekend meal tickets may be purchased for communal meals in the dining hall, serving up a fresh, locally sourced seasonal menu. Healthy food truck offerings will also be onsite.

For more details and easy online registration, visit sewisewomen.com.