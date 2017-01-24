Take Care of Your Feet, Take Care of Your Life

Ann-Lee Waite is no stranger to fitness classes. A certified yoga instructor, Reiki healer, personal trainer and masseuse, she’s traveled all over the world honing her craft. When she first moved to Asheville, she strived for a unique way to connect with the community and promote a healthy and active lifestyle that people could easily do at home, on their own time. Her solution: teaching Yamuna® Foot Fitness classes.

“I wanted to introduce a new form of body self-care, starting at the feet,” says Waite. “Our feet are the foundation for our entire body. Doing foot work connects you to the present moment, increases balance, and often can be the solution to your ankle, knee, hip or back pain.”

Yamuna was named after its founder, Yamuna Zake, who believed that optimal health could be achieved through her foot fitness, body rolling, and body logic programs. Waite appreciates that Yamuna can be done anytime, anywhere, with minimal equipment. She teaches classes at various locations, including Deerfield, Givens Estate and the Omni Grove Park Inn Sports Complex. With a combination of reflexology, massage and chiropractic adjustment, the classes can reduce pain and swelling and increase movement and strength.

But beyond strengthening your feet, Waite strives to strengthen your spirit. “I have come to see my work as an extension of my life purpose; to live better, to love better, and to laugh more,” says Waite. “And that’s what I most want to teach you: you can create a vibrant life at any age, at any starting point; you just have to start.”

For more information and a detailed class schedule, go to wellnessorbust.com.