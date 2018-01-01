Katina Turner, owner of Turner & Co. Beauty Boutique, Salon & Spa, grew up in Brooklyn, NY. “My mother worked for Estée Lauder, so beauty was just part of my vocabulary,” she says. After college, Turner worked at MTV as a producer on a beauty and fashion program, which expanded her love for the industry. “I got to meet and work with the makeup artists and hair dressers that I read about in magazines,” she says.

Turner & Co. first opened in 2005, and moved to its permanent Biltmore Village location in 2014. “We have a warm, fun vibe with a tinge of NYC sophistication,” Turner says. The salon recently added a cozy, private second-floor beauty lounge. “It’s a fun place to hang out, have a glass of champagne and talk about beauty,” Turner says.

Turner & Co. is located at 6 All Souls Crescent in Biltmore Village. For more information, call the salon at 828.785.5599 or visit turnerbeauty.com. Turner & Co. can also be found on Facebook and Instagram (@ turnerandcobeauty).