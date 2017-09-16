Walkers Club at Asheville Outlets

Asheville residents looking for support and motivation to exercise can find it with the Healthy Hikers Walkers Club offered by Asheville Outlets and Anytime Fitness–Patton Avenue. The club, which is free and open to the public, provides opportunities for members to receive input from health and fitness professionals at events throughout the year.

“We are excited that more and more area residents are learning about the program and its many attributes,” says Asheville Outlets general manager Sharon Morgan. “Our hopes are that Healthy Hikers will become an integral component in many area residents’ lives.”

Health assessments, educational seminars and guidance will be available periodically, including at a health fair at Asheville Outlets on Sunday, September 17. Personal trainers from Anytime Fitness–Patton Avenue will help members monitor metrics such as weight, blood pressure, body fat and flexibility.

“The goal is to provide a fun and easy way for our community to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” says Morgan. “The Healthy Hikers Club is an ongoing program and we will continue to work with walkers year-round to track their progress.”

Asheville Outlets is located at the intersection of I-40 and I-26 at Brevard Road. Healthy Hikers registration is available at Asheville Outlets Customer Service each Wednesday. Learn more at shopashevilleoutlets.com