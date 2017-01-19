WNC Dental Treats Patients Like Family

At WNC Dental, the focus is on providing every patient with a comfortable experience in a community atmosphere. The South Asheville dental office offers a full spectrum of services, from general exams to implants and crowns. The staff is highly trained to enhance every smile.

“Here, the patient comes first,” says Dr. Lauren Ludwig, co-owner with Dr. Ashley Westmoreland. “We want to hear your thoughts and concerns, as well as what is important when it comes to your smile. The treatment plan is truly a team effort.”

A locally owned and community-centered business, WNC Dental takes pride in creating an atmosphere where patients feel at home. The state-of-the-art dental lab offers on-site crowns, implants, dentures and partials at affordable pricing that is compatible with many insurance providers. WNC Dental works with most local insurance policies as well as larger providers to ensure that patients receive exceptional care at an affordable cost.

“I feel so blessed to be able to come to work every day and feel part of a team that is working together for the good of the community,” says Dr. Westmoreland. “From children to elderly patients, everyone who walks in the door at WNC Dental becomes part of the family.”

WNC Dental is located at 3179 Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. For more information visit wncdental.com.