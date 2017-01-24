Story and Photo by Hannah Furgiuele

If December is the month of indulgence, January is the month of resolve. Everyone seems to have a New Year’s resolution, and often these are centered on health and fitness.

For those in Western North Carolina living with or at risk for Type 2 diabetes, these goals can be empowered by the support network of the YWCA of Asheville’s Diabetes Wellness and Prevention Program. Currently serving 55 members, the program enthusiastically welcomes new participants.

“Our program includes weekly support group sessions during which we discuss various health-related topics such as stress management, staying healthy over the holidays, reading food labels and budgeting to reduce stress,” says Leah Berger-Singer, YWCA preventive health coordinator. “The meetings are also offered three times each week, so that everyone can find a time to come.” Diabetes is a critical health concern that has been on the rise throughout the United States since the 1980s. In 2012, there were approximately 30 million documented cases of diabetes, with an average of 1.4 million new cases diagnosed each year. Additionally there are approximately 86 million documented cases of prediabetes, a precursor to the high risks associated with diabetes.

In response to the most current research on preventing diabetes, the YWCA Diabetes Wellness and Prevention Program addresses access to resources and education. Providing members with tools, information and one-on-one support, the program helps patients tackle their individual paths to wellness. It offers sliding scale costs, a flexible schedule and a location right on the bus line. Berger- Singer says, “We want to make sure that those who want and need support can get it.”

On February 11, the YWCA will host a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This family-friendly event welcomes people of all of all ages to explore the YWCA’s offerings as well as enjoy cooking demonstrations, tea tastings and acupuncture—and even donate through a blood drive.

For more details about the Diabetes Wellness and Prevention Program or to learn about the YWCA Community Health Fair, contact Leah Berger-Singer at 828.254.7206 extension 212 or leah.bs@ywcaofasheville.com.