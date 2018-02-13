Workshop Explores Identity for Lenten Season

In advance of the Lenten Season, Asheville’s Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a daylong interactive workshop, A Question of Identity: How Answering the Question of ‘Who Am I?’ Brings Power, Purpose and Peace Into Our Lives, on Saturday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Undercroft of the church.

Artist, author and teacher Randy Siegel, who believes that psychological and spiritual health depends on a strong sense of identity, will guide participants using poetry, prayer, music, dialogue and journaling. “I designed this workshop for all ages and stages of life,” Siegel says. For those in their twenties and thirties, the process focuses on helping professionals package, present and promote themselves. Participants who have reached midlife and beyond will explore a three-tiered psychological/ spiritual system to help them discover authenticity, meaning and peace in their lives.

Tools and methods in this examination of self through work, love and spirituality include a four-step process for success, a means for tuning into “internal GPS” for navigating lives and a psychological spiritual system for claiming “Divine DNA.”

“My job as a teacher,” Siegel says, “is to help participants uncover their truth. Through the years, I’ve learned some wonderful tools to assist in this process, including meditation, music, poetry and journaling. This workshop promises to be fast-paced, fun, entertaining and, above all, insightful.”

Siegel’s past clients include The Grammy Awards, the Grove Park Inn and Resort and the University of Georgia’s MBA program. “My goal,” he says, “is that each participant walk away with at least one ‘Aha!’ Most insights confirm something that we already intuitively knew, although we probably couldn’t have articulated it.”

Siegel is the author of five books, including In Search of the One: How to Attract the Relationship You’ve Longed For.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 60 Church Street in downtown Asheville. Cost of the workshop is $25 and includes lunch and materials. To register, call the church at 828.638.8683. Deadline for registration is February 28.