Bent Creek Experimental Station Hosts Preservation Society Program

On Thursday, September 14, at 5:30 p.m. the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County (PSABC) will present a lecture and guided walking tour titled Bent Creek Experimental Forest, Past and Present. Lecturer and guide Julia Kirschman is an employee of the USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station.

“The importance of the Bent Creek Experimental Forest is the ability to continue long-term research and shortterm research,” Kirschman says. “It also provides a place to showcase sciencebased research results to forest managers, scientists, educators and the general public.”

Kirschman is a forester and technical transfer specialist at Bent Creek. She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Warren Wilson College and a master’s degree in forestry resources from Clemson University. She has worked with the US Forest Service since 1989.

Established in 1925, Bent Creek Experimental Forest is a 6,000-acre forest where foresters and naturalists research the best ways to restore and sustain upland hardwood forests. In 1993, the Bent Creek Campus was entered on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the oldest federal experimental forest east of the Mississippi.

The walking tour following the lecture includes hilly terrain, so hiking shoes and walking sticks are recommended. While admission is free, a suggested $10 donation supports local preservation.

This event will be held in the conference room of the main office on the Bent Creek Campus at 1577 Brevard Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. For more information, contact PSABC director Jack Thomson at 828.254.2343 or director@psabc.org.