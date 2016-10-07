Extreme Downhill Mountain Biking Sets Stakes in WNC

By Jennifer Fulford

During the past year, World Cup racers and recreational cyclists from as far away as Japan have been taking advantage of the newest downhill park in the Southeast. Bailey Mountain Bike Park in Madison County is catering to a downhill racing crowd of experienced speed seekers and competitors.

“We’ve got a lot of great people riding here who are really successful,” says Jennifer Miller from the bottom of the thousand-foot vertical ascent in the park that she and her husband, Guy, developed. After moving here from Atlanta, they opened Bailey Mountain Bike Park as a way to back a sport their son enjoyed.

“There was a hole in the market,” Zach Miller, 21, says. “There are six World Cup riders within a 200-mile radius of here.”

Because of Zach, the Millers moved forward with an idea to open a one-stop, regional full-service park dedicated to downhill (DH) mountain biking. The park is open year-round on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Intersecting trails with names like Skywalker and Jumanji are designed for DH riders by DH riders.

From the entrance, cyclists are shuttled up 1.3 miles in a repurposed military vehicle to trailheads that intertwine into several downhill runs. Levels of difficulty range from intermediate to professional. The park has been hosting its own racing series, Rolling Thunder, this year and spectators are welcome on any given day. Racers such as Mick Hannah and Luca Shaw can break speeds of 45 miles per hour at the park.

The Millers hope to encourage collegiate riding, too. Riders from Clemson University and other programs have already plugged in. It’s not uncommon for visitors from Charlotte, Raleigh and Knoxville to spend the day at Bailey Mountain, and beginner trails are in the planning stages. Newer riders are encouraged to learn skills at the park’s ‘Gravity Academy.’

“This is about adrenaline,” Jennifer Miller says, “and along with that, risk.”

For safety, riders and their gear must pass muster. Bikes need sophisticated, shock-absorbing springs. Disc brakes, not rim brakes, are also required. All riders must wear a full-face safety helmet because even the most seasoned cyclists still do face-plants and end-overs.

At base camp, there’s a fun, cordial vibe with hip music playing on loudspeakers. Serious riders say they shell out as much as $1,900 to buy a used bike or upwards of $5,800 for a new one. No sweat. Rental bikes are available by the day at Bailey Mountain, along with a few encouraging pats on the back.

For more information about Bailey Mountain Bike Park visit baileymountainwnc.com. Day passes are $35 and reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited space on the shuttle. Bike rentals are an additional $110 a day. The downhill race of the Southeast Collegiate Cycling Championship hosted by Mars Hill University will take place at the park on October 8. The third race in the park’s Rolling Thunder series is October 16.