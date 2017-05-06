Wilderness Society: Experience Urban Birding in Sylva

The Wilderness Society’s Southern Appalachian Office is hosting Birding Downtown Sylva on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 a.m. The outing, led by The Wilderness Society’s regional director, Brent Martin, is a free event for birders of all levels who are interested in learning more about the rich bird life of Western North Carolina.

“Leading this expedition occurred to me while cataloging some of the big trees around Sylva and realizing what an incredible place it is for birds,” says Martin. “There’s such a mosaic of habitat—streams, trees, homes, shrubs and gardens.”

Participants will take an easy walk around the downtown area, observing Sylva’s resident bird population as well as any spring neo-tropical migratory songbirds returning from Central and South America. The outing will cover parking lots and sidewalks as well as the giant Sycamore tree by the creek, and the area around the community garden.

Binoculars are optional and no other equipment is needed. The outing is expected to last until around 10 a.m. with an option to join Martin at City Lights Café for coffee and bird talk afterward.

Participants will meet at The Wilderness Society Southern Appalachian Office at 474 West Main Street in downtown Sylva. The outing is free and open to the public, though RSVP is required. To RSVP, email Michelle Ruigrok at michelle_ ruigrok@tws.org or call 828.587.9453. Those who RSVP will receive additional details prior to the outing.