Ryan Griffin grew up in the mountains where he fished, hiked and tied bowlines as a Boy Scout. “I’ve also been in and out of Saluda since I was nine years old,” he says.

So opening Saluda Outfitters, a hub for outdoor enthusiasts, seemed a natural fit. Situated in a refurbished three-story cabin, the specialty retail store caters to hikers, bikers, campers and kayakers. Products include popular brands like Chaco, Keen, Marmot and Osprey. They are also a Giant retailer.

Griffin sees the space as a community center as well where guests can grab snacks and craft brews or experience live music on Saturday evenings. H2O Dreams also provides certified water sports training on Green River.

“We are a go-to destination for Henderson, Rutherford, Polk and Buncombe Counties,” says Griffin. His store will soon host a bike repair shop, offer fly-fishing and climbing gear, and rent Bellyaks and bicycles.

Saluda Outfitters is located at 435 East Main Street in Saluda. Learn more at saludaoutfitters.com, on Facebook and Instagram or call 828.848.4060.