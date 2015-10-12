From the Archive: Antique Car Museum

Archived from 2012 (Pictured: 1922 American LaFrance Type 20 Fire Truck)

Step Back in Time at the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum

Story by Graham Hollett | Photo by Everette Robinson

A little-known artistic treasure of Asheville is the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum, located near the grounds of the Grove Park Inn. This modest museum building once housed 40 looms that were used to produce cloth for Asheville’s once thriving fabric industry.

Today, when you enter the rustic 88-year-old building, you immediately notice the solid oak plank floors. Gazing upward, you see the 42 homilies and quotations painted on the beams and fixtures, quotes from Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, and the Bible, among others. And then you see the vintage automobiles.

Leading off the first row of cars is a 1927 LaSalle, four-door Phaeton. Like most of the cars in the museum, the LaSalle has been beautifully restored. The entire collection of 20 cars and one fire truck represents a step back in time to an era of elegance and splendor.

You’ll notice the interior roominess of cars like the 1928 Chandler, the 1938 Pontiac, and the 1926 Cadillac Limousine. These were made at a time when people kept their hats on while riding in an automobile and needed extra headroom.

While the 1926 Cadillac Limousine does sport some of the amenities available at that time (such as roll down curtains and “jump seats” for additional passengers), additional options included a bud vase mounted in the back seat, a telephone for the back seat passengers to communicate with the driver, and a cocktail bar. This limousine is still driven today in a few ceremonial parades and exhibited at special functions.

A county sheriff originally owned the 1922 REO Flying Cloud. He would use flags mounted on the fenders to “signal” his friends engaged in making moonshine that the “revenuers” were in town. A red flag signified “danger—get out of town.” A white flag signaled “all is clear.”

To give you an idea just how competitive and dynamic the automotive industry was in those early days, from 1898 to 1978, 2,600 automotive manufacturing companies were started and ultimately failed. The museum is fortunate to have a collection of select automobiles that survived those turbulent times.

The collection was started by Harry Blomberg, founder of present day “Harry’s on the Hill” Cadillac, Buick and GMC Dealership on Patton Avenue. Mr. Blomberg always had a love for automobiles, and employed a crew of skilled mechanics, technicians, and artisans to faithfully restore each vehicle in his collection to as near original condition as possible. No detail was spared in the restoration process. Each car was thoroughly researched to make sure all parts, paint, and fabric met the original specifications.

Other cars on the upper level include a 1913 Ford Model T Touring car with a wood fire wall, a hand crank starter system, and a single door on the passenger side of the car, and a 1929 Model A Ford equipped with a rumble seat, a green paint job, and yellow wheels, a dramatic change from earlier Ford models.

The showpiece of the lower level is a 1922 American LaFrance Type 20 Fire Truck. The truck is chain driven and the headlamp housings are made of solid silver. The radiator and other fixtures are made of silver plated brass. The fire truck was in service in Asheville until it was retired in 1960 and obtained by the museum.

To keep these antique cars in optimal condition, the museum employs two auto mechanics (Carl Shook, 88, and Ralph Godfrey, 78), both of whom are former long-time employees of “Harry’s on the Hill.” They run the engines of the antique cars three times a year to ensure the engines don’t seize up from lack of use.

A 1927 LaSalle was discovered walled up in the basement of a hotel scheduled for demolition. The upholstery and canvas cover had deteriorated badly and the engine hadn’t been started in years. Credit goes to Carl and Ralph for the restoration work done on this car to bring it up to its present showcase condition.

This car collection is truly a “must see” Asheville artistic treasure, and a mecca for every antique car enthusiast.

The Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum is located at 111 Grovewood Road in Asheville. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (April through December). Admission is free, although a donation is suggested. Visit the website. www.grovewood.com