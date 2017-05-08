NC Stage Company Brings Comedic Fantasy to the Stage with Matt and Ben

North Carolina Stage Company is pleased to present Matt and Ben, written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers. Performances run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. until June 11.

Matt and Ben depicts the relationship between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 1995, when the two were struggling actors. The play was written to be performed by two actresses, and the North Carolina Stage Company’s production stars Anne Thibault as Matt Damon and Laura Rikard as Ben Affleck.

“It has been a blast working with Laura and Anne,” says director Angie Flynn-McIver. “I’ve known them both for years and have loved seeing their choices in rehearsal.”

The comedy’s premise has Damon and Affleck’s screenplay, Good Will Hunting drop from the sky into the actors’ possession. From there, the play takes the audience through a long Saturday of fighting, reminiscing and hallucinating as Damon and Affleck confront a project they know will change their lives.

The show is funny and intimate, making audience members feel like they’re right in the same living room as the young Boston boys. “Laura and Anne are both at the top of their craft,” says Flynn-Mclver. “They can find humor and great touching moments throughout the script. They make it look easy!”

Tickets to Matt and Ben range from $16–$34 with a Pay What You Wish Night offering tickets from $6–$20 on Wednesday, May 17. For more information about the North Carolina Stage Company or to purchase tickets, visit ncstage.org.