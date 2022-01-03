A Brand-New Year of Second Saturdays Kicks Off January 8

Strolling through the River Arts District and visiting studios with artists hard at work on new creations is a perfect way to start the new year and stave off winter doldrums. Second Saturday happens on January 8, with artists planning, as usual, to host exhibitions and demonstrations in open studios.

“As winter settles in, I find myself drawn to the cozy warmth of indoors and my studio,” says painter Gail Sauter, who will be at work in her space at NorthLight Studios (357 Depot Street) on Second Saturday. “Flickering candlelight and the crisp sparkle of crystal are the focus of my new paintings. It’s time to hunker down and celebrate the arrival of a promising new year and new beginnings!”

Nearby, at Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street), an exhibition of the intriguing, thought-provoking and mysterious, will open and run through Monday, January 31. An opening reception for Edges will be held on Second Saturday from 1–4 p.m. and will include refreshments and demonstrations by artists. A wide range of work from resident artists will include white-on-white shadowscapes, three-dimensional color field studies and surrealist dream landscapes.

Painter Jeremy Phillips is one of the newest members of Pink Dog Creative (342–348 Depot Street) where he works in various styles including geometric abstraction, realism and collage. “On Second Saturday in January, I will have open studio hours with live demonstrations of oil painting,” he says. His studio is located in Suite 103.

Also in January, at Riverview Station (191 Lyman Street), Ignite Jewelry Studios (Suite 262) offers Metalsmithing 101: The Basics. The four-part class begins on Monday, January 10, from 6–9 p.m. Techniques covered include sawing, filing, polishing, soldering and texturing. Visit the website to register.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.