Actor Susan King Brings The Belle of Amherst to Flat Rock

By Andrew Dallas-Marconi

On Sunday, April 21, at 4 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness will present The Belle of Amherst by William Luce as part of its Music and Art Series. This hour-long play depicts the life of legendary poet Emily Dickinson, showcasing her moving poems that often employ humor and irony. The performance will take place in the Parish Hall.

Susan King will play Dickinson, a role she first performed in 1978 with the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre. “From the moment I first held William Luce’s luminous script in my hand and began to search for Emily’s voice, I was acutely aware of the sacred ground I was about to set my foot upon,” says King, adding that Dickinson was known to some as “Squire Edward Dickinson’s half-cracked daughter” for the purposely quiet life she chose to lead. “Emily says in the play that citizens of Amherst would actually come up to the door of The Homestead to try to get a peek inside.” King is a North Carolina native and lives in Boone. She attended Mars Hill University and retired from Appalachian State University.

The Music and Art Series that St. John’s sponsors grew out of the belief that the arts are important in the lives of church and community members. “Western North Carolina is a haven for the arts: from classical to folk to popular music, theatre and handcrafted works of art,” says St. John’s organist Dewitt Tipton. “Asheville and the surrounding area have become a mecca for art lovers of all kinds and we at St. John in the Wilderness are proud to be a contributing part of the artistic richness that can be found in our part of the world.”

The Belle of Amherst introduces audiences to a shy lover of nature, words and animals who lived her solitary life in a rich way. “My fascination with Emily is rooted in wonderment that she experienced the widest range of human emotions at their deepest depths, while abiding almost exclusively at her father’s house and grounds,” says King, who feels a sense of responsibility in portraying the poet. “I want above all for the performance to be true, to be honest and humble and sincere, according to my best understanding of the text, which is so beautiful I feel I’m visited by grace whenever I say the words.”

The Parish Hall is located across the street from the church at 1905 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Entry is free and open to the public. For more information about The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness, visit StJohnFlatRock.org. Andrew Dallas-Marconi is a senior majoring in creative writing at UNC Asheville and a spring intern with The Laurel.