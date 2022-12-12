Annual Swannanoa Solstice Celebration Keeps Tradition and Celebrates Change

By Natasha Anderson

For the last 20 years, A Swannanoa Solstice has ushered in the winter season with a world-class display of folk culture, drawing in more fans each year. This season, the show welcomes a charismatic mix of new and returning artists to perform a variety show of Celtic, American-roots, and world-influenced music in a multifaceted reflection of Appalachian heritage and wholesome holiday cheer. Performances take place Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre.

“I honestly think one thing that keeps bringing audiences back is the rich variety of talented artists spinning their magic in various combinations,” says the show’s founder Doug Orr.

Orr conceived of the idea for A Swannanoa Solstice in 2003. He was president of Warren Wilson College, and the annual Swannanoa Gathering summer music camp he had launched in 1992 was fully in place. “A festive holiday spin-off seemed a possibility as a hope and a vision,” says Orr, who will retire from his position as host and emcee of the show after this year’s performances. “Since then, A Swannanoa Solstice has fully blossomed in all respects and I can be confident that I am leaving it in very capable artistic and administrative hands, including a talented younger band of performers. My dream has been fulfilled.”

Robin Bullock returns this year, helping lead the celebration with his iconic stringed Celtic and Americana sound. His virtuosity on guitar, cittern and mandolin blends the ancient melodies of the Celtic lands with the music of their Appalachian descendants.

A Swannanoa Solstice also features Appalachian-style folk music performed by E.J. Jones, Phil Jamison, Josh Goforth and Zoe & Cloyd. Jones is a professional Highland bagpiper. Jamison, an acclaimed old-time musician on banjo and fiddle, as well as a flatfoot dancer, is a nationally recognized dance caller and has performed and taught at music and dance events since the early 1970s. Goforth, a rising acoustic star and GRAMMY nominee, has played music and performed for nearly his entire life. Asheville folk fixture Zoe & Cloyd returns for a second year, bringing fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller.

New to the celebration this year are Becky Stone and Gina Cornejo. Cornejo, the daughter of a Peruvian mariachi singer and a professional jazz dancer, uses writing, singing, dancing and other arts to convey complex emotions and engaging narratives. Her piece for the show is a collaboration with local Asheville trans artist, singer-songwriter and music producer Mar. “Our vision entails a glimpse into our personal retablo of Peruvian and Peruvian American memories, traditions and, of course, musica,” says Cornejo.

Stone, a seasoned storyteller, specializes in African American history and stories, world stories and audience participation stories and songs. She will share two tales about love, giving and the human spirit for the show. “I have enjoyed A Swannanoa Solstice for many years, and it is an honor to be invited to join this cast,” says Stone. “I expect us all—cast, crew and audience—to have a wonderful time.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.