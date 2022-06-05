Art Comes Alive During Second Saturdays

June is a busy month in Asheville’s River Arts District. Second Saturday will be held on June 11 and the district bustles throughout the month with demonstrations, extended gallery hours and open studios, and special events and exhibitions.

At Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street) on Second Saturday from 1–5 p.m., Paige Houghton will be sewing a new piece and invites visitors to stop by and see how she creates. “I use wool, mohair and silk,” Houghton says. “I sew—with my sewing machine—those loose fibers together to create vessels or hanging panels that look like stained glass. My grandmother taught me to sew; she would be so surprised to see what I do! For me, the joy of Second Saturday is showing people the connection between the artist and the art, and how raw materials are transformed.”

From Wednesday, June 1, through July 31, Trackside Studios hosts Home and the Journey There: A Collection of Augmented Reality Artworks by Asheville Artist Jamie Byrd. This immersive art experience was inspired by the artist’s six-year nomadic journey around the world using augmented reality (AR), and includes paintings, filmmaking, animation, music and sound designs. Those attending are invited to bring headphones or earbuds; a free online app is also available. A Champagne reception will be held Saturday, July 2, from 4–7 p.m. “This new collection of artwork is about home, the nature that surrounds a home, the idea of where we might live, and what is below our feet,” says Byrd. “It explores our emotional connection to these places and what home might mean to each of us.”

Other events in June include an artist’s reception on Saturday, June 4, from 4–7 p.m. for Rise, a solo exhibit of original works by Colombian-born artist Carolina Lebar at the Canopy Gallery at Art Garden AVL (191 Lyman Street #320). “Rise is an introspective show that portrays a soft soul becoming courageous in the face of mixed adversities,” says Lebar. “The crises explored are mistrust, diffidence, suppression and other inner demons.” The work does not hold back in its portrayal of vulnerability or self-expression. “Depicted in each piece are raw emotions healing with self-love, strength and bravery,” she adds. “Whether it be heroism, a bond, becoming one’s true self, or spirituality, each painting expresses the healing process or one’s soul fully healed.” Lebar’s work begins with finely detailed pencil works that are finalized with light layers of graphite and paint. “I illustrate my daydreams with gatherings of furs, fins, symbolism and feminine beauty,” she says. The show runs through July 31.

On Saturday, June 18, a debut show by 17-year-old artist Kate Stryker will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Philip DeAngelo Studio (115 Roberts Street). Kate Stryker: A Diaphanous Glimpse explores androgyny, physicality and introspection.

Learn more at RiverArtsDistrict.com.