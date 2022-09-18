Art, Fun on Blannahassett Island September 24

The 10th annual Art on the Island festival will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Blannahassett Island in downtown Marshall. The free festival celebrates the local art of the region with booths, demonstrations and activities such as a robot building workshop, live glass blowing, basket making and fabric dyeing. The festival will also feature food and live music, and visitors can explore Marshall High Studios, a collection of working artist studios located on Blannahassett Island in the renovated 1925 building that formerly housed Marshall High School.

Lorri Helms will be spinning yarn at the festival. “We usually spin some kind of fiber and have sample pieces of what we make from it along with the yarn itself,” she says. Helms says Art on the Island attracts both tourists and locals. “The locals are great because you see some of them you haven’t seen for a while,” she says.

“It is like old home day. It has such a great feel. The vendors are creating and selling, and there is music and other demonstrations—it’s a very social community event that is looked forward to every year.”

For more information call 828.649.1301 or visit MadisonCountyArts.com.