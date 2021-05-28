“Art is in the Air: A Weekend of Plein Air” in Brevard

Heart of Brevard (HOB), in partnership with The Transylvania Community Arts Council (TCArts), will host Art is in the Air: A Weekend of Plein Air, on Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27. The weekend safely celebrates the tradition of outdoor painting by welcoming 25 artists from across the region to share their talents and capture the beauty of Brevard. Artists will be stationed at socially distanced locations throughout downtown to draw and paint outdoors, or en plein air.

Each artist brings a different perspective and fresh eye to the changing light, color and texture of urban landscapes.

“I began my journey as an artist inspired by these beautiful mountains and the atmospheric colors they produce,” says featured artist and Lake Toxaway resident Maureen Chapman. “Getting outside has been a great way to cope and have an even greater appreciation for this place.” Chapman is represented by Red Wolf Gallery, located at 8 East Main Street in downtown Brevard.

The community is invited to head downtown and watch the artists in action on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. Participants can spend the weekend visiting the various artists’ locations and shopping, dining and exploring Brevard. On Sunday afternoon, art enthusiasts will have a chance to take home one of the artists’ creations at the Wet Paint Show and Sale. Collectors and the public are invited to attend the display of plein air creations to both view and purchase works. Advanced tickets are available for purchase and allow ticket holders early access to the sale beginning at 1 p.m.

“Art is in the Air helps support local artists and gives the community an opportunity to experience public art downtown, in a safe and welcoming environment,” said Nicole Bentley, executive director for (HOB). “The weekend will be hosted with social distancing protocols in place to ensure the health and well-being of our artists, volunteers and art enthusiasts.”

For information about how to participate as an artist or to purchase advance tickets for the Wet Paint Show and Sale, visit Facebook.com/HeartofBrevard.