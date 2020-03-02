Avian Florals Event at Art MoB in March

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will host a special exhibition of two different media by artist Simone Wood. The exhibition will open on Saturday, March 21, with a reception from 5–7 p.m. featuring live music, beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

While Wood is locally known for her watercolors, this exhibit will include another of her artistic pursuits: floral arrangement. Six watercolor paintings featuring birds will each be paired with a floral arrangement for the exhibition. Before relocating with her husband to Asheville in 2009, Wood competed at the national and international levels in floral design and won numerous awards for her work. She also served as a New York State-accredited flower show judge and worked as a member of the Biltmore’s floral design team for five years. “Many know of my vast floral design history and this will be an opportunity for me to show my talents as an artist and floral design artist,” Wood says. “I enjoy the composition of the design itself, then perfecting the arrangment of the florals to complete the entire picture. It seems natural for me to marry the two together.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East, Hendersonville. For more information visit ArtMoBStudios.com.