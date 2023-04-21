Book Feature: Arc of the Poet

A Poetic Memoir

Roger Darnell, Author

Author and communications consultant Roger Darnell’s new memoir explores his own ambitions as a writer and more specifically—fueled by his mother’s encouragement—as a poet. “From an early age, I’ve always had a very strong interest in poetry,” he says. “From the verses used by parents and elders to get my attention as a youth, to the profound lyrics of songs in church and on the radio, I was drawn to these specialized applications of language.”

Arc of the Poet follows his journey as a writer seeking to publish his poems, including the motivating incidents that led him to write, his interactions with editors, the disappointments that come with writing creatively and, ultimately, the hope with which one forges on. Of his mother, who was also a poet, he says: “Her stout-hearted version of finding one’s way involved sober self-analysis where creativity and humor mattered, and where achievement is attainable eventually if one is true to oneself and persistent.”

Darnell has found success with writing and production work in film and television. He is currently developing a series of films based on the writings of

James E. Turner, M.D. “For me,” Darnell says, “writing poetry has always been a form of therapy, where I’m trying to figure out things for myself.” His goal in writing this book, he adds, “was to share with others how writing has helped me thrive and grow, and to inspire others to write.”

Arc of the Poet: A Poetic Memoir, November, 2022, memoir, hardcover $24.99, paperback $14.99, eBook $9.99, by Roger Darnell, and published by DW Books. Learn more at RKDarnell.com.