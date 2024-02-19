Book Feature: The Astrochimps: America’s First Astronauts

Dawn Cusick, Author

Haywood County author Dawn Cusick has written many books for young readers, introducing them to the fascinating natural world. While working on another book, she discovered the story of the space chimps and was surprised by accounts of their contributions. “They were not just passengers, like the Soviet dogs,” she says. “Their counting, shape and color tests helped scientists learn how space affects reaction speeds.”

During her research, involving people who worked directly with the chimps as well as archives at the New Mexico Space Museum and the North Carolina Zoo, she learned about astrochimp Enos, America’s first orbital astronaut. “Enos partitioned variables like any well-trained scientist in a high-stress flight situation,” she says, “and might have been an alpha chimp if he’d grown up in the wild.”

In addition to writing books, Cusick teaches general biology and zoology courses at Haywood Community College. She worked for almost 20 years for Asheville-based Lark Books as an editor and in-house writer of adult how-to books. In the last decade, she has focused on science books geared toward young activists, reluctant readers and animal lovers. “Recognition from groups like the Animal Behavior Society and the International Reading Association has been wonderful,” Cusick says, “but interacting with young learners is the best reward. Their energy and advocacy for the natural world is humbling and inspiring.”

The Astrochimps: America’s First Astronauts, February 2024, narrative nonfiction (juvenile), hardcover $19.99, Kindle $10.49, by Dawn Cusick, and published by Chicago Review Press, Chicago, IL. On Saturday, February 24, at 1 p.m. at Paradise Hills Winery in Blairsville, GA, Cusick will discuss the book at a fundraiser for Project Chimps (ProjectChimps.org). Learn more at DawnCusickBooks.com.