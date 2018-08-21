Book Feature: The End of the Curse

The End of the Curse: A Poetic and Photographic Account of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

William Stanish, Author

William Stanish grew up in the Chicago area, loving baseball and following the Cubs and the White Sox. “I became a statistician and computer programmer in my professional life,” he says, “but never lost my love of baseball.” Writing a book was not among his plans. “But when the Chicago Cubs finally ended their 108-year World Series Championship drought,” he says, “I wanted to memorialize the event, because it was so rare and because it was so dramatic.”

What resulted is a telling of modern-day events in the style of the legendary poem Casey at the Bat, written in 1888 by Ernest Thayer. “Rhyming poetry is pretty restrictive,” Stanish says, “so it required some creativity to convey actual facts with words that were natural rather than forced. Nevertheless, I wanted to honor the form of the classic poem because it was written in the same era in which the Cubs had won their last World Series.” Images taken on the momentous day by professional photographers complement the text.

“The Cubs’ attempt to break their historic championship drought captured the imagination of millions of people who were not baseball fans, but who understood that overcoming a long history of failure is a monumental achievement,” Stanish says.

The End of the Curse: A Poetic and Photographic Account of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians, August, 2017, poetry/ photography, hardcover, $25, by William Stanish, and published by Golden Rock Books, Asheville, NC. To learn more, visit theendofthecurse.com.