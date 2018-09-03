Book Feature: The Seclusion

Jacqui Castle, Author

Asheville author Jacqui Castle began writing The Seclusion, her debut novel, in the spring of 2016. Events and news stories inspired this story set in a walled-off United States of 2090. “The first draft was completed before the general election,” she says. “So, while events at the time inspired it, I never thought that the book would be this prescient.”

She began writing with adult readers in mind, but in the editing process, it was determined that the story and its young, female protagonist would appeal to readers of all ages. Castle has long had a fascination with dystopian novels written more than 50 years ago, she says, since many of them were set in the time we find ourselves in now and invite analysis of not only what events then inspired the author but how close real events today align with the author’s imagination.

“It is incredibly valuable for readers of any age, but especially young people, to be introduced to larger concepts through the power of story,” says Castle. “It’s not a coincidence that the popularity of dystopian literature peaks during times of turmoil. Despite the bleak and seemingly hopeless circumstances, dystopian YA (young adult fiction) often follows a protagonist as they overcome enormous obstacles and, against all odds, find a path for survival.”

The Seclusion, September, 2018, Fiction, Paperback, $12.99, by Jacqui Castle, and published by Inkshares, Inc., Oakland, CA. A book launch will be held Tuesday, September 4, at 6 p.m. at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café, and the author will be a guest on WordPlay Radio at 103.3 Asheville FM on Sunday, October 7, at 3 p.m.