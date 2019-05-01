Appalachian Women’s Museum Hosts Annual Airing of the Quilts

The Appalachian Women’s Museum (AWM) will host the second annual Airing of the Quilts on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Airing of the Quilts honors the Appalachian tradition of freshening up bedcovers after a long, cold winter by hanging them outside for the breezes to flow through,” says Cheryl Beck, AWM boardmember and co-chair of the event. Last year’s event featured 65 quilts, both old and new, from makers and collectors in the region. “All of these beautiful quilts will help showcase the Appalachian Women’s Museum and invite the community to tour the historic farmhouse and learn more about the contributions of women to Appalachian history,” says Beck.

During this year’s event, featured quilter Laura Nelle Goebel will demonstrate quilting techniques in the Canning House. “I have a strong desire to preserve and perpetuate the art of making quilts,” says Goebel, who has been quilting for 50 years. “My demonstration at the event will focus on the traditional methods used by my grandmothers. I have a goal to be a part of the common thread that links the past with the future.” The event will also feature a fabric exchange, a quilt scavenger hunt, a table with used quilting books and patterns available for a donation, a raffle, music and children’s activities provided by Carolina Quilters and the Jackson County Public Library.