September Events at The Village Potters

On Saturday, September 8, The Village Potters will host a Horsehair Firing Sale and Demonstration to raise funds toward the purchase of a traveling, teaching Raku kiln. The event will be held outside of the gallery during the River Arts District’s Second Saturday celebration. There is no cost to attend and watch the demonstrations. Horsehair pots made that day will be priced starting at $35.

The kiln will be used in the advanced ceramics program at The Village Potters and taken to festivals and events to be used in workshops and demonstrations. The Village Potters is comprised of Sarah Wells Rolland, Judi Harwood, Melanie Robertson, Lori Theriault, Christine Henry and Julia Mann. An educational member of The Craft Guild of the Southern Highlands, The Village Potters includes three showrooms, a teaching center offering ongoing classes, and independent study and mentoring programs.

Additionally in September, a special exhibit, The Horse: Fire & Passion, will open Friday, September 14, with a reception from 4–6:30 p.m. at The Village Potters. The show features new oil paintings by Jenny Buckner and horsehair ceramics and horse sculpture by ceramic artist Judi Harwood. The show, opening in tandem with the FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, will run through November 25.

“Horses are majestic and graceful, full of personality,” Buckner says. “I feel so strongly about showing their strength and beauty.” She is a signature member of the American Impressionist Society and the American Women Artists and an associate member of Oil Painters of America. Harwood is a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and a founding member of The Village Potters, where she teaches classes and serves as a mentor in the advanced ceramics program.

To learn more, visit thevillagepotters.com. The Village Potters is located at 191 Lyman Street, #180, in Asheville’s River Arts District.