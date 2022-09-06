Demos and More at Second Saturday in the RAD

Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) presents Second Saturday on September 10, with artists sharing techniques, conversation and artwork. Among the featured events are receptions, exhibitions and demonstrations in a variety of mediums. “Whether a seasoned veteran of the art scene, or about to make your first sale, one thing we all have in common is that we need to find a way to get noticed, to get ourselves in front of the public eye,” says ceramic artist Rachel Wyatt, vice-president of the River Arts District Artists (RADA) and RADA coordinator. “By doing live art demos and holding artist receptions, we get to extend our artistic processes into the immersion experience that Second Saturdays in the RAD have become.” On September 10, from 12–4 p.m., Wyatt will be “throwing pots, cutting them apart and reassembling them just for the fun of it” at Foundation Studios (27 Foundy Street).

375 Depot Street Studios presents Modernizing Folk Art: An Exhibition of Works by Michelle Hamilton, with an artist reception from 2–5 p.m. on Second Saturday. An encaustic artist with a passion for primitive folk art and modern art, Hamilton says she loves the “great energy” of Second Saturdays and plans, along with other artists at Trackside Studios, to offer demonstrations. The exhibition will run through September 30.

At Wedge Studios (115 Roberts Street), Claudia Moore Field will demonstrate wire- and metal-working techniques from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Second Saturday. Asheville’s RAD, in Moore Field’s opinion, is “just about the best place in the country to create and sell art.” Events like the monthly Second Saturdays are important for the visibility they provide to artists as well as the opportunities they provide to collectors and “the curious,” she says. “People don’t buy art because they need it. People are more likely to invest in an art piece when there is a connection made through personal interaction. And I love that part of what I do.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.